What gives the litigation a human face is the plight of Aljabri’s two children, Omar and Sarah, now 22 and 21, respectively. They were prevented from leaving Saudi Arabia in June 2017. When Aljabri pleaded in a text message to MBS to let them go, the crown prince responded, “I want to resolve this problem of your son and daughter, but there is a very sensitive file here that is related to [MBN],” urging Aljabri to return to the kingdom. The children were arrested in March 2020 and convicted in a Saudi court of alleged criminal offenses, Aljabri’s lawyers said.