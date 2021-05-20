My trust in your decency and clearsightedness leads me to presume that you see the truth about Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. You see that Israel’s occupation of the West Bank is a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which limits the duration of military occupation to a year and prohibits an occupying power from transferring its own citizens to occupied territory. You see that the Israeli military authority governing the West Bank routinely engages in practices (indefinite detention of prisoners without charge, collective punishment, deliberate targeting of civilians) that easily meet the Geneva definition of war crimes. You may reject the label “apartheid,” but you see the insidious legalistic apparatus that regulates the lives of ordinary Palestinians; a far more restrictive law than that which governs their settler neighbors, enforced far more harshly.
I understand the difficult position that you find yourself in, like every U.S. president over the past half-century. I know that, apart from the tragically mistaken claim that Israel’s policies in this area are a legitimate expression of its “right to protect itself” or “right to exist” (in fact, they have endangered Israel and now could threaten its existence), there are powerful strategic and political considerations weighing against any U.S. intervention that runs counter to the wishes of the Israeli government and its many able American defenders.
No doubt you heard and weighed equally potent strategic and political considerations regarding China and, in the Armenian case, Turkey. But calling those crimes by their right names may, I imagine, have come a little easier than it might with Israel, given the comparative lack of influential supporters of those regimes among the U.S. electorate and in our own Democratic Party.
I don’t discount the difficulty, even the personal distastefulness, of acting to antagonize longtime supporters and allies. By halting American complicity in the occupation and the illegal settlements, by refusing to endorse the canard that murderous Hamas rocket attacks in any way justify the daily immiseration, humiliation and subjugation of millions of ordinary Palestinians, you may well lose supporters and antagonize allies.
To do the hard, right thing is the challenge of history, and you have shown evidence, in other broken parts of the world, that you have what it will take to meet that challenge here, the way your friend and fellow former senator George Mitchell, a Democrat of Maine, met a similarly intractable challenge in Northern Ireland. If it makes the job any easier, I hope you will fortify yourself with the support of American Jews like me, who years ago fell in love with the vision of a democratic, pluralistic and humane Israel, who feel deeply connected to its history and are concerned with the fate of the Israeli people, and whose opposition to Israel’s treatment of Palestinians arises from that love, connection and concern; the support of American Jews younger than me, who have no memory of that faded, tattered vision, who have grown up knowing Israel as a militarized occupying power and Zionism as “a god that failed”; and of American Jews, of all ages, whose identity as Jews is resolutely forged, in the Jewish tradition, in dissent and resistance to injustice, cruelty and the arbitrary exercise of power. Our voices are often drowned out. But we are millions, and our number grows with every new settlement built, every new discriminatory law passed, in the name of the Jewish state.
Things have changed, in other words — in the United States, and in Israel, too. A warning light is now flashing on the gravely flawed but long-standing civil peace within the borders of Israel, between its Jewish and Arab citizens. If we allow those fragile bonds to be dissolved, then Israel as we have known it, as we have dreamed it, will cease to be. We can’t let that happen, Mr. President.
Now, right now, is the moment for decisive action on behalf of the civil liberties and human rights of the Palestinian people, and thereby on behalf of Israel’s survival. Now is the time to hold Israel accountable for the nearly $4 billion in U.S. aid that it receives every year, by insisting that none of it be used to support the occupation or the settler project. Make U.S. aid contingent on Israel’s respecting and upholding the civil and human rights of Palestinians. Make it clear to the Israeli leaders and people that they can no longer take for granted the abundant financial support they have so long and so brazenly enjoyed.
Mr. Biden, you’ve shown that you have the courage, heart and innate sense of fairness to take these actions, to meet that challenge — to be the brave and good president we so urgently need you to be.
