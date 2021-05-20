Fast forward 17 years to the 2004 emergence. “Napoleon Dynamite” was a hit movie, Facebook launched, and Beyoncé won her first Grammy. That spring, the cicadas came back. I had recently finished my sophomore year of college and met up with a friend to see a movie (I don’t think it was Napoleon Dynamite, but it was most likely something equally cerebral). The movie theater was Egyptian-themed. I recall walking past the plastic sphinxes and mummies thinking how lame it all was, my friend and I shoving popcorn in our mouths, heady with post-adolescent malaise and superiority.
My friend was older — 21 years old — so naturally we went to a local Dave and Buster’s to drink. I was 19 at the time, so couldn’t legally imbibe. She bought us drinks at the bar while I stayed at the pool table. We thought we were geniuses. Afterward, our heads swimming and bodies buzzing with fuzzy navels and Kamikaze shots, we walked into the late spring night air.
And there they were — the cicadas. They were everywhere and so incredibly loud. This cicada go-round, I was old enough to understand that the sounds had a function: procreation, which of course of means sex. In the coming weeks, I saw birds and other animals devouring the cicadas, the massive insects’ carcasses strewn across the dirt and pavement, baking in the sun. So there it all was: death, sex, the circle of life, everywhere. Usually this kind of thing is relegated to nature shows and people who go out of their way to connect with nature.
We like to think that we aren’t animals, that we’re separate from nature, but of course that’s not true. Our actions directly affect the planet. I think that’s one of the reasons we Mid-Atlantic dwellers are so fascinated with the 17-year return of the cicadas. Nature is everywhere when the cicadas come. It’s in our yards, the interior of our cars if we’re foolish enough to crack the windows and, quite literally, in our faces.
Humans are also drawn to cycles and time. We assign character traits to generations as though they are people, we mark holidays with celebrations on the same day every year and so on.
And we’re also drawn to what we can’t see. There’s something magical about the cicadas. They’re always there, deep in the ground, and somehow know to come up every 17 years to propagate their species. That mysteriousness and the vaguely biblical tinge (cycles, plagues of locusts) seem to strike a chord with us.
And here I am 36 years old, gearing up for my third cicada season. This time, I have a little boy who will likely remember the cicadas and form his own impressions and memories. Seventeen years from now he will be 22, and I will be 53, both of us in completely different phases of life than we are now. Just as I was when I was 2, and when I was 19.
With each new spawning season comes the subtle reminder that time is marching on. We continue to evolve and change with each cicada season, yet the cycle continues, and that doesn’t change. Like the sound of the cicadas mating, it’s in your face, but it’s also oddly comforting.
