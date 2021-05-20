That detail comes from a report in The Post by Josh Dawsey and Sarah Ellison: “Cuomo, one of [CNN’s] top stars, joined a series of conference calls that included the Democratic governor’s top aide, his communications team, lawyers and a number of outside advisers,” noted the story. There has been plenty of ground to cover in those calls. In the past several months, Andrew Cuomo has struggled to minimize scandals, including his handling of covid in New York nursing homes (currently under federal investigation) and a series of sexual harassment complaints from women who have worked for him. (New York state Attorney General Letitia James is running an investigation of the sexual-harassment allegations.) There are also side scandals involving the governor’s use of staff resources to assist in the preparation of his book and the deployment of health resources to provide testing for associates and family members of the governor. (The federal investigation has widened to include the latter allegation, according to Jimmy Vielkind of the Wall Street Journal).