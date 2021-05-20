Did the president or anyone in the White House communicate with the organizers of the rally that took place before violence broke out?

Who were the organizers? Who paid for buses to get insurrectionists to the event?

Which social media platforms were used to organize the event?

Did those social media messages violate the terms of usage for the applicable platform?

What traditional media was enlisted to gin up the insurrection?

How many members of the military, law enforcement or state or local officials were involved in the insurgence? What is the extent of white supremacist radicalization of the organizations in which they worked?

Who were the violent insurgents? Where did they come from, what characteristics do they share and what motivates them?

Did any members of Congress have communications with the insurrectionists? Who were they, and what role — if any — did they play?

What was the president doing after the riot began?

Who contacted the president during the time of the attack? What requests or demands were made for him to call off his supporters? What did he say? Who witnessed these communications? Did he prevent any law enforcement entity from responding in a timely fashion?

What is the definitive timeline for Jan. 6?

What did Vice President Mike Pence know about the Jan. 6 event? What did he know about efforts to target him for refusing to steal the election? Was he requested to commit election fraud/overthrow the election results?

What errors did the FBI make? The Capitol Police? The D.C. police?

What was the volume and effectiveness of messages perpetrating the “big lie” that the election was stolen?

What is a complete list of people killed or injured?