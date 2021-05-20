Once more, House and Senate Republicans have shown how utterly unfit they are to serve. Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said the quiet part out loud when he admitted on Wednesday, "Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 election, I think, is a day lost on being able to draw contrast between us and the Democrats’ very radical left wing agenda.” Translation: Revelations that Republicans helped incite a riot with their “big lie” that the election was stolen would interfere with their reelection chances. The notion that they have an obligation to investigate and prevent a reoccurrence of this sort of violence apparently remains foreign to most of the party.