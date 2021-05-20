McConnell’s excuse makes no sense. He explained on the Senate floor on Wednesday: "After careful consideration. I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th.” But the GOP will have an equal number of members on the commission to Democrats. There is no “slant” — unless one considers pursuit of the truth a “slant.”
McConnell himself once identified the former president as “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.” He also previously noted “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen.” Now, McConnell simply does not have the stomach to set up a forum to determine that liability.
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) blasted Republicans on the House floor: “This is a slap in the face to every rank-and-file cop in the United States,” he thundered. "If we’re going to take on China, if we’re going to rebuild the country, if we’re going to reverse climate change, we need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality — and you ain’t one of them.”
Once more, House and Senate Republicans have shown how utterly unfit they are to serve. Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said the quiet part out loud when he admitted on Wednesday, "Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 election, I think, is a day lost on being able to draw contrast between us and the Democrats’ very radical left wing agenda.” Translation: Revelations that Republicans helped incite a riot with their “big lie” that the election was stolen would interfere with their reelection chances. The notion that they have an obligation to investigate and prevent a reoccurrence of this sort of violence apparently remains foreign to most of the party.
The Post reports on a vivid display of cowardice: “Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) went from giving the commission tentative support on Tuesday to declaring himself opposed on Wednesday.” Anyone who imagines that Senate Republicans are more responsible and respectable than their House counterparts has not been paying attention.
A group of U.S. Capitol Police officers — not identified by name for fear of jeopardizing their jobs — released a statement expressing their “profound disappointment with the recent comments from both chambers’ minority leaders expressing no need for a January 6th commission.” The letter added, “The brave men and women of the USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish.” They declared they found it “inconceivable that some of the Members we protect, would downplay the events of January 6th. Member safety was dependent upon the heroic actions of USCP.” Inconceivable, but totally expected.
In a restrained written statement, the White House on Tuesday explained its support for the commission. “While the Federal Government has already begun taking action to improve the safety and security of the U.S. Capitol, the Administration supports the proposed bipartisan, independent National Commission to study and investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.” It added: “The Nation deserves such a full and fair accounting to prevent future violence and strengthen the security and resilience of our democratic institutions.”
Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday insisted it was Congress’s obligation to create a body that could review the Capitol’s “desecration,” noting that the co-chairs of the 9/11 Commission endorsed the Jan. 6 commission. She dismissed Republicans’ objections, arguing, “You have to ask them what they’re afraid of. But it sounds like they are afraid of the truth, and that’s most unfortunate. But hopefully they’ll get used to the idea that the American people want us to find the truth.”
Not all Republicans put their party over their oaths:
When the House votes were tabulated, 35 Republicans defected to support the commission. For all his toadying to Trump, McCarthy has not managed to maintain unity within his own caucus. McConnell now looks spineless compared to those 35 Republicans and could himself face numerous defections when the Senate takes it up. Perhaps some Republicans realize that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) had it right: McCarthy is pathetically weak and will lead them and the country to a very dark place. It is one of the principal reasons allowing Trump’s obedient handmaidens to reclaim the majority in either chamber would imperil democracy.
