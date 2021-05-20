Living up to its name, the F-150 Lightning can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. It can tow up to 10,000 pounds. Its battery can be used as a backup power source, which could power a house for up to three days, according to Ford, or charge power tools on a work site. Its standard-range battery is expected to travel 230 miles per full charge, while the extended-range battery reaches 300 miles. Not as far as the range on a gas-powered truck, of course, but still pretty good.