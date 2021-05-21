Biden and Netanyahu know each other well through a shared lifetime in politics. They’re both affable, garrulous people in public, with sharp tempers in private. The tone of their friendship was summed up in an inscription that Biden has said he wrote on a photograph to Netanyahu: “Bibi, I don’t agree with a damn thing you say, but I love you.” In a notable display of independence, Biden waited almost a month after taking office before placing his first call to Netanyahu.