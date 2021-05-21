So Biden did it his way — slowly, quietly, in personal conversations. He supported Israel’s self-defense and didn’t mobilize a dramatic diplomatic intervention. Along the way, he took heat from progressive Democrats who were demanding a public rebuke of Israel. Biden believed that approach would cost more lives, according to two people familiar with his thinking during the crisis.
One outcome of the war is that the United States is back as a mediator in the “peace process” business. Biden put it simply in a statement on Thursday announcing the cease-fire: “I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy.” He characterized his approach as “quiet and relentless diplomacy.”
This war, like every Israeli-Palestinian conflict before it, was a human tragedy. Over 11 days of fighting, about 300 lives were lost, lopsidedly on the Palestinian side. By comparison, the 2014 war, in which the United States was a noisy mediator, lasted 50 days with 2,251 Palestinians killed, according to U.N. figures. This cease-fire may yet collapse, but so far, Biden’s low-key approach seems to have lessened the cost.
Biden and his top foreign policy aides have vivid memories of the 2014 war. President Barack Obama called for a quick cease-fire; then came frantic phone calls; Secretary of State John F. Kerry parachuted into the region for shuttle diplomacy; Israelis got peeved and dug in their heels; and the war raged on. The United States' very public mediation effort became the focus of attention. The Biden team didn’t want to repeat those costly errors.
Biden’s advisers saw the pressure building last month in Jerusalem, because of Israeli police attacks against Palestinians at the al-Aqsa mosque and Israeli efforts to evict Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. The White House thought it had helped de-escalate the situation, encouraging an Israeli court’s decision to delay the evictions and pressing the Israelis to reroute a settlers’ parade that could have brought violence.
But when Hamas began firing rockets on May 10 and Israel responded with airstrikes, White House officials knew the war wouldn’t end right away. Their goals were to prevent an Israeli ground invasion and to limit the war to the fewest number of days possible, according to the people familiar with Biden’s thinking.
Biden angered some progressive Democrats with his statement on May 12 that “Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory.” But the sources said that was a deliberate effort to create some trust and negotiating room with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who at that early stage wouldn’t have halted his attacks no matter what Biden said.
Over the following week, Biden gradually increased the pressure. On May 17, he called publicly for a cease-fire, but expressed it gently, not as a U.S. demand. Again, that was deliberate, say the sources familiar with his thinking. A harder tone emerged in a May 19 phone call with Netanyahu, the sources said. A White House readout of that call was emphatic: “The President conveyed to the Prime Minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire.”
Biden and Netanyahu know each other well through a shared lifetime in politics. They’re both affable, garrulous people in public, with sharp tempers in private. The tone of their friendship was summed up in an inscription that Biden has said he wrote on a photograph to Netanyahu: “Bibi, I don’t agree with a damn thing you say, but I love you.” In a notable display of independence, Biden waited almost a month after taking office before placing his first call to Netanyahu.
Biden’s other big challenge was rebuilding a relationship with the Palestinians, who were scorned by his predecessor, Donald Trump, and developing a relationship with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, whose intelligence service would have to ensure that Hamas delivered on any promises made during cease-fire negotiations.
When the crisis began, Biden hadn’t talked with Sissi or Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority. Each had baggage from the Trump era — Sissi had been a Trump favorite and Abbas a wounded outcast. Trump’s rupture with the Palestinian Authority was especially costly. Abbas’s “government” had become so feeble and corrupt that it was forced to cancel this year’s scheduled elections, for fear it would lose to Hamas. The canceled election added to the anger that fueled Hamas’s barrage of rockets.
An early confidence builder came during the first week of the war, when the Egyptian government told U.S. contacts that Hamas was prepared to offer an 18-hour halt in firing long-range rockets. Despite Israeli skepticism, Hamas and the Egyptians delivered.
As Biden began turning up the pressure on Israel, he called Abbas on May 15, expressed sympathy for the death of Palestinian civilians and assured Abbas of his “strong commitment to a negotiated two-state solution.” Abbas is a spent force, but the Biden administration knows a revitalized Palestinian Authority — that can maintain security for Palestinians and Israelis alike — will be crucial for rebuilding after this war ends.
The final key call was with Sissi, a proud, prickly leader who feels his country is ignored in Washington except as a target of human rights criticism. This call was about building trust, the sources said. Biden needed to know that if he pushed ahead with the planned cease-fire, Egypt and Hamas would deliver. Sissi gave his word, and Hamas officials made the announcement, as promised.
Now that the United States is back as an Israeli-Palestinian mediator, what steps will follow? The initial focus will be humanitarian assistance for a badly battered Gaza. That means working with Egypt to facilitate shipment of rebuilding supplies past Israeli monitors. It means reopening a consulate in Jerusalem to provide a dedicated contact point with the Palestinians. Perhaps the trickiest part will be strengthening the Palestinian Authority, ideally through a unity government with a Hamas that agrees to accept Israel and renounce violence.
American presidents have struggled for decades to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian dispute. Now, Biden has embraced this frustrating and often thankless task. He seemed this week to have learned something from his sometimes overeager predecessors, operating mostly in private and resisting demands for bluster. But one cease-fire doesn’t a peace settlement make, and if history is any guide, the road ahead just gets bumpier.
