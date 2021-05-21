Flawed delivery of Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) funding from the government has exacerbated food insecurity in D.C. Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal contracts were awarded to D.C. businesses enrolled in the HUBZone program from 2000 to 2018, but the use of outdated and unadjusted data allowed businesses in wealthy areas to qualify for more than $540 million in federal contracts. The Post found that the program used data from 1999 to designate poverty levels for 16 years, a method that failed to account for D.C.'s economic expansion or the inflated poverty levels seen in areas with large populations of college students who have little to no income.