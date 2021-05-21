This month, another hundred-acre swath of old forest was reduced to mud in the blink of an eye for yet another development of huge houses on five acres of lawn grass in Fairfax County. We have a shortage of affordable housing here, and these developments are not addressing it. The forests were 50 to 100 years old, well established and biodiverse. The forests had successfully recovered from the industrial age and the farming age. They showed up as woodlands in aerial photos taken in 1937, but they are no match for the age of unsustainable suburban sprawl. Once these places are developed into neighborhoods, the natural spaces they used to be are gone forever. Asking builders to plant a tiny sapling to replace the 100-year-old oak tree is not good enough. Adding ornamental plants that are toxic to our wild birds is also not good enough.