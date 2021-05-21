“A free press must be able to report both sides of a story involving claims striking at the core of our democracy — especially when those claims prompt numerous lawsuits, government investigations, and election recounts,” reads the filing from the top-rated cable news outlet. In citing the doctrine, Fox News sought to defend a number of segments hyping former president Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential election. “We’re talking about the alteration and changes in millions of votes ; some being dumped that were for President Trump, some being flipped that were for President Trump. Computers being overwritten to ignore signatures. All kinds of different means of manipulating the Dominion and Smartmatic software that, of course, we would not expect Dominion or Smartmatic to admit,” said attorney Sidney Powell in a Nov. 14 interview with Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro. (In response to a Dominion suit against her, Powell argued that her claims were opinion and not “statements of fact.” Smartmatic has also filed a massive lawsuit over Fox News’s coverage; Fox News’ response is available here.)