At the core of workers’ dread is rise and grind, the notion that one must appear to be killing it 24/7 or be deemed not “in it to win it.” Of all the cultural baggage Americans might hope to shed after the past 14 months, it is this: the expectation that work should always come first, that personal responsibilities are mere inconveniences to be minimized, that taking vacation days or sick leave — if you are lucky enough to have them — somehow reveals a lack of professional dedication. The pandemic’s dramatic expansion of remote work, with its attendant humanization (Your toddler interrupts a meeting? A colleague joins the Zoom from their car? Just another day at the “office”!), suggested there was a different culture on the horizon — one that accepted the realities of family, health, disability and more, and that, critically, treated workers as adults capable of managing their lives and their deadlines.