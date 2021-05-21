Read more from Opinions on Maryland issues

Opinions by Post columnists and guest writers:

Bernie Fowler and William C. Baker: Without swift action, the Chesapeake Bay will decline even further into national disgrace

Gerrit Marks: Area farmers markets have been my life. They are where I belong.

Aruna Miller: Maryland is leading the way in election reform

Ryan Hooper: Maryland Democrats have lost their moral standing on education

Julie M. Statland: Maryland needs a woman in Congress

Opinions by the Editorial Board:

How to remember a stain on American history

We need a solution to get White’s Ferry running again

Maryland is right to review the tenure of the medical examiner who testified that George Floyd wasn’t murdered

As Virginia finds consensus on expanding highways, Marylanders are at each other’s throats

