Sakharov lived just long enough to taste a small sampling of the freedom he helped bring to his country. In 1989, he was elected to the Soviet Union’s first (and last) semi-democratic legislature, the Congress of People’s Deputies, where he led, along with Boris Yeltsin and other rebellious lawmakers, the small but vocal pro-democracy opposition. For the first time, his words were heard not from foreign radio broadcasts or samizdat publications, but by millions of Soviet citizens on live television — and that in itself had a profound moral effect on society. History, as they say, knows no “ifs” — but had Sakharov lived longer, the outcome of Russia’s failed democratic experiment in the 1990s might have been different.