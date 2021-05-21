By and large, the other eight Republicans who voted to impeach have kept a low profile. Which is understandable, given that Trump has vowed to unleash his followers to exact revenge, which he reportedly has referred to as “accountability.”
This week, a significantly greater number of Republican House members — 35 — broke ranks to vote with Democrats in favor of establishing an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. That riot, which Trump arguably encouraged and inarguably did little to stop, was what led to his second impeachment.
The former president’s reaction was predictable. “See, 35 wayward Republicans — they just can’t help themselves,” Trump wrote on his website. “Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!”
The voters to whom Trump referred are those who show up in Republican primaries, and his threat was very specific. Just ask former congressman Mark Sanford (R-S.C.), a staunchly conservative ex-governor who was defeated in his 2018 primary bid by a first-term state representative after Trump sent a single tweet three hours before the polls closed complaining that Sanford had been “very unhelpful” to him and endorsing Sanford’s opponent.
Some Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January felt the effects of his wrath almost immediately.
Many were censured by their local party organizations. In Ohio, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez found himself facing what is expected to be a strong primary challenge from former Trump White House aide Max Miller, who is touting his endorsement by his ex-boss. And in Rep. Tom Rice’s ruby-red South Carolina district, a crowd of announced challengers began lining up almost immediately.
But will Trump, who remains banned from his favorite social media platforms, still have as much juice in Republican-on-Republican contests in 2022? No one will know for sure until primary season kicks into high gear. But there are reasons to doubt it.
Political analysts, including esteemed handicapper Charlie Cook, have noted that while there are few signs that Trump’s base has or will turn on him, there is some evidence that their fervor for him no longer burns as hot as it once did.
In a recent column for National Journal, Cook cited a raft of previously unreleased polling data conducted by Hart Research for NBC News and the Wall Street Journal. It showed, among other things, that the share of Trump loyalists who said they had “very positive” feelings about him had declined from the 83-to-94-percent range during his presidency down to 75 percent in an April survey. More and more of them described their feelings about Trump as “somewhat positive” or even “neutral.”
Then there is the fact that most of those who have stood up to Trump come from more moderate areas and have their own political identities. Some are also experienced at fending off challenges. Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), who voted both for Trump’s impeachment and to establish the investigatory panel, has represented his district since the 1980s and said recently on CNN: “We all run our own races. We all have our district operations. ... I have never been afraid to be for or against a particular president, regardless of party, and trying to get things done. That’s always been my mission.”
Meanwhile, Republicans in what’s left of the party’s battered establishment wing have been having quiet conversations among themselves about the need to help protect these courageous GOP lawmakers from Trump’s wrath by raising money for them and possibly by bringing in firepower from super PACs.
It remains a decent bet that the GOP will win back control of the House in next year’s midterm elections, but the longer-term trends are not looking good for the party.
Republicans have won the popular vote in only one presidential election since 1988. The latest Gallup poll figures show that just 40 percent of adults identify with the party, while 49 percent believe they are more aligned with the Democrats — the largest gap Gallup has reported in nearly a decade.
Whether and how the Republican Party can emerge from the long shadow of the president who turned it into a radicalized personality cult is a crucial question in determining its fate. Which is why it is worth keeping an eye on what happens to the small but growing number of Republican officeholders who have the guts to defy him.
