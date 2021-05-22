Plenty of experts warn about the risks of being unvaccinated, and the media is pretty dutiful about carrying those warnings. Still, many millions delay. Why?
Some of it may be distrust of government. Some might be distrust of science or a measure of politics. But some may not trust the media carrying the warnings about covid.
Why experts have slipped in their collective trustworthiness is a different column, but I have a useful explainer on why media struggles against the crumbling of its reliability. It is contained in a podcast I did recently with the New York Times’ Jane Coaston, profiled recently in The Post and a guest of mine on air. (The transcript is here for those who are podcast adverse.)
Obviously candid and informed, and rising fast in her field, Coaston answered a long string of my questions about her “intuitions” about the views and votes of Manhattan-Beltway media elites. It’s no surprise when a center-right conservative, or just a plain old partisan Republican, says, “The media cannot be trusted because it’s very biased to the left and an extension of the Democratic Party.” That’s dog-bites-man stuff. When a credentialed New York Times journalist provides an arsenal of ammunition for the argument, that’s worth pausing over.
Because what Coaston assumes about media views is exactly what the vast majority of Donald Trump voters believe — and what large swaths of President Biden believers know as well: The news media is, as I like to say, “far, far, far left and an extension of the Democratic Party.” Most people know this to be so. No wonder the collective chorus of elite media has difficulty making a dent except on the like-minded. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me a hundred times, shame on me.
What’s that you are peddling this time? “If you like your health care, you can keep it”? The Steele dossier? Even such an obviously true assessment such as the very, very low risk of vaccines now has to cross the yawning media credibility gap created by bias.
Coaston isn’t the first candid journalist on this subject. Some years ago, longtime Post reporter (and now New York Times opinion columnist) Thomas Edsall told me that Democrats outnumbered Republicans in newsrooms by a margin of between 15 and 25 to 1. That was in 2006.
Judging by Coaston’s guesses, that margin has gotten more lopsided.
This isn’t a plea for fairness. What has been monetized cannot be un-monetized quickly. Instead, it is a plea for change. Hire a hundred more Coastons — and demand the same sort of rigorous candor and disclosure from them about their views — and trust will rebuild. It’s the denial of deep bias that is cancerous.
Just before Coaston appeared, fellow conservatives Matt Continetti and Fred Barnes joined me to discuss the same subject. Continetti is younger than I am; Barnes is older. But we all agreed media bias has grown worse in recent years. From story selection to story framing, bias leaps off the page or screen and cannot be escaped. The hazard of this vast tilt left is the belief among millions — perhaps a majority — of Americans that media cannot be trusted.
Of course, the media cannot persuade on the necessity of receiving the vaccines or, perhaps, on any subject any more. The bed is made. The nation must lie in it a long, long while. The divide created by bias is too deep. The comments below are usually full of joy and balance because of that divide, but I hope they don’t turn on Coaston, who was simply stating truth.
