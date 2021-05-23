And so it makes sense that the Biden administration backs $80 billion in fresh spending on the Internal Revenue Service’s capabilities to conduct audits and the like, over the next decade, capabilities that were gutted by GOP-inspired spending cuts in the past decade. It also seeks new reporting requirements for bank accounts that would give the IRS greater insight into underreporting of individual and business income.
Last week, the Treasury Department offered details of its plan. The report included new estimates of the “tax gap” between what’s owed and what’s collected — $600 billion in 2019 — and of how much additional revenue the administration’s proposal would yield — $700 billion over the next decade, with another $1.6 trillion in the years after that. Benefits are likely to be greater as time goes on, given how long it takes to train staff and put new technologies into service. Treasury officials nevertheless regard theirs as a conservative estimate of what can be raised.
We hope so, because there is great uncertainty surrounding all such projections. Notably, Treasury attributed the majority of the first decade’s worth of enhanced revenue — some $460 billion — to the enhanced reporting requirements for bank accounts. This is meant to create a rough equivalent for self-employed individuals and businesses to the high level of reporting that W-2 forms provide for workers’ wages.
The mere existence of the reporting would deter income concealment, Treasury argues. That’s a reasonable supposition, but necessarily a bit speculative, given the policy’s newness. Steven M. Rosenthal of the independent Tax Policy Center argues that the administration plan could drown the IRS in data about innocuous individual and small business accounts, and that it would be better to target larger accounts belonging to businesses, such as sole proprietorships and certain partnerships, likeliest to underreport income.
“Scoring” the Biden proposals carefully and conservatively is no mere accounting matter; it has political implications, too. Politicians of both parties will be tempted to treat future gains from stiffer enforcement as a means of evading tough choices in the here and now — the latest version of the “waste, fraud and abuse” they are forever invoking as a miracle cure for deficits.
For Republicans especially, overstating future revenue from tax enforcement could turn into a financiically easy alternative to the corporate tax increases President Biden has advocated to pay for infrastructure. For their part, some Democrats would be content to borrow and count on low interest rates to mitigate the long-term costs. Mr. Biden is right to seek maximum pay-as-you-go. Using conservative projections of tax-enforcement gains, coupled with an insistence on “harder” sources of short-term revenue, will help him achieve this goal.
Read more: