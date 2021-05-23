Whether on foreign policy or on domestic matters, the White House, to a degree rarely seen in recent administrations, remains, calm, cordial and firm. That often is the task for White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who deals with ridiculous questions from Fox News correspondents with a smile and precision. (Disclosure: I am an MSNBC contributor.) It has also required Biden, never known for rhetorical discipline, to avoid taking the bait from reporters when they yell questions, the answers to which might disrupt private, delicate negotiations. And it requires senior officials to forgo the sort of leaks we saw during the prior administration.
In this context, message discipline must extend to a whole array of players, including Biden’s “jobs team” (Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marsha L. Fudge) as well as National Economic Council Director Brian Deese. They all must ignore a whole lot of noise — the swirl of other issues in the news, the machinations of the Republican Party, the doubts about the impossibility of bipartisanship and much more. This flows from the tone and style of the president and his chief of staff, Ron Klain.
At times, that means the White House should pass up perfectly appropriate political opportunities. For example, the administration must resist the urge to denounce Republicans for opposing a Jan. 6 commission even as they lie about the events of that day (just a “normal tourist visit”). Nor can the White House respond to domestic critics of Biden’s foreign policy negotiations. And the administration must refuse to adopt the media’s terminology (e.g., everything is a “crisis”).
Biden’s team had good practice during the campaign when it essentially ignored the obsession with Twitter by pundits, refused to move off center-left positions and declined to endanger Biden and others by traveling during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Part of that stems from years of experience, and part derives from a staff disinterested in being the stars of the show. They, like their boss, seem to have adopted the view that they do not need to “punch down” or win a 24-hour news cycle.
Ultimately, the administration will be judged not on its discipline but on its results. Nevertheless, avid political observers can recognize skillful practitioners and comprehend that discipline increases the chances of success in a hyperpolarized, hyperventilating political environment. The administration started strongly with big accomplishments in its covid-19 vaccination plan, passage of the American Rescue Plan and now a negotiated cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinians. Its future success will depend, in large part, on its continued ability to ignore the noise — of which there is an abundance.
