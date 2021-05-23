On the evening of January 6th, as I was walking back to the Capitol after it was cleared of rioters, I received a text message from a constituent who asserted: “Those who stormed the Capitol today are true American heroes. This election was a fraud, and you know that’s true.”

He then warned: “You can bet there will be more to come and blood on Congress’ hands if you let this stand.”

I refuse to accept this possibility, this abrogation of our sacred obligation to this Republic. There is no replacement for an independent bipartisan commission with a mandate to produce a definitive report to the public to clear away myths and fictions and get right on the facts.