Nevertheless, in the land of the blind, a one-eyed man is king. Therefore, we should acknowledge those 35 lawmakers who chose not to follow House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his descent into ignominy. They understand that the country must know who was involved in the insurrection, how it happened, what damage resulted and how to prevent it from occurring again.
Rep. John Katko (N.Y.), the ranking Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, who brokered the bipartisan bill to establish the commission, told his colleagues on Thursday that he felt “a deep obligation to get the answers U.S. Capitol Police and Americans deserve and ensure an attack on the heart of our democracy never happens again.” How novel: His obligation to the Constitution overrides any concern about partisan advantage.
Earlier in the week, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) issued a statement supporting the bill: “This should not be about party politics; this should not be a partisan fight,” he declared. “The insurrection on January 6th was an attack on all who work at the Capitol — both Democrats and Republicans were hiding out and fearing for their lives that day. It was an attack on our democracy, and a violent attempt to stop us from fulfilling our legislative duties.” He added, “It was an attack on our Constitution, and now, it is our responsibility to get a full accounting of what led to it and what improvements we must make to prevent future violent acts from happening again.”
In the same vein, Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) warned, “If we avoid confronting what happened here just a few short months ago, we can be sure that intimidation, coercion and violence will become a defining feature of our politics for generations to come.” He continued:
On the evening of January 6th, as I was walking back to the Capitol after it was cleared of rioters, I received a text message from a constituent who asserted: “Those who stormed the Capitol today are true American heroes. This election was a fraud, and you know that’s true.”He then warned: “You can bet there will be more to come and blood on Congress’ hands if you let this stand.”I refuse to accept this possibility, this abrogation of our sacred obligation to this Republic. There is no replacement for an independent bipartisan commission with a mandate to produce a definitive report to the public to clear away myths and fictions and get right on the facts.
Compare those to the feeble excuses from the majority of the Republicans trying to block an inquiry into, among other things, the culpability of the disgraced former president and possibly of some of their own members. It’s not bipartisan. (Wrong: Ask Katko.) It will distract from our election hopes. (A pathetic excuse that proves Republicans are incapable of putting country over self-interest.)
In upholding their oaths, those who voted for the commission demonstrated that all Republicans have a choice. If they follow the herd, pledge fidelity to their cult leader, open the door for further acts of violence and keep spreading the big lie that the election was stolen, history will be harsh. Members who should know better — including some who have served in the armed forces to defend our democracy (e.g., Reps. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Dan Crenshaw of Texas) — will need to justify their conduct to themselves, to those with whom they served and to voters (not to mention their children and grandchildren). Their 35 colleagues put them to shame in demonstrating that their toadyism is a choice; their decision to put partisan comfort over constitutional devotion is not pre-ordained.
For putting country above party and truth above lies, we can say well done to the 35 House Republican patriots.
