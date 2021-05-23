By the end of the interview, even as he was insisting another commission wasn’t needed, Blunt was admitting that current investigations weren’t looking at everything. When host Chris Wallace asked whether the Senate Rules and Homeland Security committees were looking at “what about what was going on inside the Trump White House,” Blunt replied, “I think you’ve got to decide, what’s the priority here? Is the priority to secure the Capitol … decide what we want to do in the future, or is the priority to take what will be a couple of years, in my view, to decide what happened inside the White House?” Surely the answer is both? Then again, Blunt is reliably conservative. Perhaps he’s not the best test of Manchin’s 10 “good” Republicans. But what abut Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)?