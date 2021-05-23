So I get the community’s anger at the NYPD. What I have trouble with is taking that anger out on LGBTQ officers. At a time when the mantra is “representation matters,” preventing officers from showing pride in who they are while in uniform is absurd. For a gut check on this, I reached out to Richie Jackson, author of “Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Son,” who has been involved in gay activism since the days of ACT UP. He, too, thinks the ban is wrong.