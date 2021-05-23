Connolly called it “completely a false narrative to make this about polar opposites” in the Democratic caucus. The displeasure with Netanyahu and his policies goes back a long way, he said. It was deepened by what most Democrats saw as a blatantly inappropriate partisan act in 2015: Netanyahu’s acceptance of an invitation from then-House Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) to address Congress to argue against President Barack Obama’s impending nuclear deal with Iran.