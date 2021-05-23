Biden, whose sympathy for Israel dates to the dawn of his political career, opted for quiet diplomacy that became, courtesy of intentional leaks to the media, more public as the killing continued.
The president’s efforts were bolstered as Israel’s long-standing friends expressed horror over the events that led to the deaths of an estimated 264 Palestinians and 12 Israelis.
The dominant story line about the conflict’s impact on U.S. politics has focused on the faceoff between Israel’s staunchest Democratic supporters and a growing group of progressives who are sharply critical of Israel and outspoken about Palestinian rights.
The progressives’ voice was amplified when Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the lone Palestinian American member of Congress, cornered Biden for eight minutes on Tuesday during the president’s visit to her state, pressing her view.
Tlaib has denounced Israel’s policies as “apartheid” and “racist,” and has abandoned the two-state solution — the longtime consensus position in U.S. politics as the foundation for peace — in favor of a single state with a Palestinian majority. Biden chose not to pick a fight, instead praising her “intellect” and “passion.”
The ranks of Israel’s harshest critics have certainly grown, but the more important change is among Democrats who stoutly defend Israel’s existence but have taken increasingly forceful stands against its policies.
This shift is reflected in the rising influence among Democrats of J Street, a peace-minded pro-Israel group often at odds with the current Israeli government — relative to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which almost never challenges Israeli authorities.
While much was made of the faceoff on the floor of Congress this month between Israel’s strongest Democratic backers and detractors, the two most revealing interventions came in letters that reflect what might be seen as the party’s new mainstream.
One letter, organized by Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and signed by 11 other Jewish Democratic House members, called on Biden to press for “an immediate” cease-fire. It condemned the rocket attacks “launched by Hamas and other terrorist groups against innocent Israeli citizens” but also criticized “violence in Jerusalem, including Israeli police violence, which preceded these attacks.”
“Palestinians,” the signers said, “should know that the American people value their lives as we do Israeli lives, and recognize that they too have the right to live in safety, free from fear.”
Nadler made the underlying message plain in a New York Times op-ed Friday reiterating his support for Israel but denouncing Netanyahu’s “vile, hateful rhetoric” and “his efforts to align himself with Donald Trump.”
Separately, Reps. David E. Price (D-N.C.) and Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) gathered 138 House members within 24 hours to call for a cease-fire and urged Biden “to boldly lead and take decisive action to end the violence.”
In the Senate, traditional supporters of Israel, including Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), as well as Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.), also urged pressure on Israel to end to the conflict.
In interviews, both Price and Connolly spoke of a nuanced but decisive shift in Democratic opinion. “We are committed to the Israeli relationship; we understand the history of Israel and the struggles it has had,” Price said. “But the future of Israel as a democratic state and a Jewish homeland depends on addressing the aspirations of the Palestinians.”
Connolly called it “completely a false narrative to make this about polar opposites” in the Democratic caucus. The displeasure with Netanyahu and his policies goes back a long way, he said. It was deepened by what most Democrats saw as a blatantly inappropriate partisan act in 2015: Netanyahu’s acceptance of an invitation from then-House Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) to address Congress to argue against President Barack Obama’s impending nuclear deal with Iran.
“Netanyahu is singularly responsible for driving an enormous wedge into American public opinion,” Connolly said. “It’s not about abandoning American support for Israel. It’s about policies we see as threatening Israel’s long-term viability as a democratic Jewish state, and about a right-wing lurch in Israeli politics.”
Biden would no doubt have preferred to postpone grappling with the Middle East, especially given the strong possibility before the Gaza conflict that Netanyahu would be replaced as prime minister. If Netanyahu now retains power, the alienation of middle-of-the-road Democrats will only intensify.
Read more: