Financially, that means investments in policing would save one life for every $1.6 million to $2.7 million spent. That’s actually a pretty good cost-benefit ratio for a government program, as grim as it may seem to put a dollar value on any single life. And that’s before we consider any other benefits of public safety. A broad decrease in crime doesn’t just benefit homicide victims. It reduces rape and the associated trauma. It lowers the number of nonfatal injuries. It saves people from losing property they can’t necessarily afford to replace. And it reduces the pervasive fear of crime, which is bad in itself — as are the things people do to avoid it, from staying home at night to paying for expensive alarm systems to barring all their windows and doors. When you add all that in, $2.7 million looks pretty cheap.