Yet community colleges have not proved to be a ready-made solution to economic decline. Many towns where major employers shut down initially had high hopes that local community colleges (or technical institutes) would quickly retrain steel, car or other factory workers in new occupations. But too often those workers dropped out midway, or if they did finish, had no better outcomes than those who never went back to school. Community colleges as presently constituted might work well for kids right out of high school, but we need more creative collaboration between faculty and local employers to meet the needs of mid-career individuals, too.