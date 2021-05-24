What is it that they want to “stop”? Is it the investment and implementation of the federal vaccination rollout or other components of the American Rescue Plan, such as the child tax credit (estimated to cut child poverty in half) or the Restaurant Revitalization Fund? Oh no — Republicans are heralding the latter, even though they voted unanimously against it.
What else do Republicans want to stop? Child-care support, a federal senior care network, investment in R&D as well as green energy, paid family leave, free community college, ending qualified immunity for police who recklessly kill suspects or otherwise deny their civil rights, and a tax hike that would put an end to the free pass on federal income taxes many big corporations have enjoyed since 2017. Republicans also really do not want accountability for the Jan. 6 insurrection sparked by the disgraced former president. And they really, really do not want protection for voting rights.
But they have a central problem: The things they oppose tend to be overwhelmingly popular. So they paint the agenda with the broad brush of “socialism.” Rather than insisting they are not socialists, Democrats should ignore the label and demand that Republicans specifically explain what they oppose and why. What is wrong with making corporations pay some taxes? Why don’t they want to provide two years of free community college? Do they really not want to rebuild Veterans Affairs hospitals, decrepit water systems and power grids?
Democrats would also be wise to press Republicans on what it is they would do if they had power. The Post quotes Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who said, "Right now, what are the dominant concerns among conservative voters? A lot of it is free speech or political correctness, the wokeness of the moment.” Republicans cannot even define “wokeness,” let alone explain what government is supposed to do to stop it. Republicans, after zapping Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from leadership, also cannot decry “cancel culture” and — again — would be hard-pressed to explain how the federal government is going to end it.
Even the Republican pledge to “take on Big Tech,” as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has promised, remains amorphous. For the GOP, taking on Big Tech surely does not mean getting tech companies to pay more taxes. So far, the people interested in deploying antitrust rules against Silicon Valley are Democrats. And good luck trying to compel private companies to provide a platform for all speech. (Aside from the First Amendment problem, running on a platform where vaccine disinformation can be shared freely does not sound like a viable political strategy.) Moreover, on the list of real-world concerns for Americans — e.g., jobs, covid-19, education, child care, national security — I would venture that “retaliating against Big Tech” ranks awfully low.
In sum, Republicans have made clear they intend to obstruct popular initiatives and that their “agenda” consists of buzzwords and slogans. In essence, they want to be right-wing media stars, but with power. Democrats’ job is to make sure voters know exactly what the GOP is for and against. A whole lot of voters would be horrified to find out.
