Virginia, which elects governors the year after presidential races, will be a proving ground for the first contest after Trump’s presidency. Democrats will do all they can to shackle Youngkin and the rest of the GOP ticket to Trump and the most distasteful memories Virginians have of him: coronavirus denialism, the 2017 Charlottesville violence and his cozy relationship with white nationalists, the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection attempt and his continued false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.