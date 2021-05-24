Indeed, they already have. They had total control of government through 2017 and 2018, and all they did was cut taxes, while spending kept going up. In 2016, the federal budget was $3.9 trillion, in 2017 it was $4 trillion, in 2018 it was $4.1 trillion, and in 2019 it was $4.4 trillion. They could have reduced the size of government, but they chose not to.