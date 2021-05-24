But Republicans now see an opportunity in every penny of price increases, which is why one of their key strategists, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) recently distributed a memo, obtained by Axios, telling them to go home and start shouting about inflation. Here’s an excerpt:
Of course, they’re trying to spin the media and explain that it has nothing to do with their big-spending policies. Which, we know, is simply false. That’s why we need to tie inflation to the Biden economic agenda and explain to voters how inflation is Democrats’ hidden tax on the middle class.
He’s right about one thing: If inflation really does take hold and remains high through the 2022 election, that will pretty much guarantee that Republicans take back the House and probably the Senate too.
Republicans have an advantage in trying to convince people that everything has become unaffordable: Because we calculate inflation year-over-year — comparing this May to last May — in the next couple of months we’ll be comparing today’s economy to the worst part of the pandemic in the spring and summer of 2020. That will lead to lots of headlines about how terrible inflation has become, even if prices are rising only modestly.
That’s not to say there aren’t many prices that have gone up, plenty of which have nothing to do with any Biden administration policies. For instance, the pandemic has produced a surge in people trying to buy homes, which has led to a lumber shortage, raising those prices. A global shortage of computer chips has slowed production of automobiles, which raised their prices, which in turn led to people turning more to used cars, which drove their prices up as well.
All of that may ease as we begin to put the pandemic behind us. But the truth is that it’s far too early to tell whether what we’ve seen in the past month or two is just a temporary blip. Yet Republicans are already working to capitalize on it; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) says we’re experiencing “raging inflation,” which though ludicrous gives you a sense of what we’re likely to keep hearing.
If inflation does emerge in any kind of sustained way, it becomes very difficult for the administration to explain it away, because it’s something people see and feel in their daily lives whenever they go to the store. Gas prices are particularly potent, because we constantly drive by giant signs reminding us of whether those prices are going up or down.
And the degree to which the president and his party have anything to do with it is largely irrelevant. The president gets the blame when things aren’t going well, just as he gets the credit when they are.
Which is why the best thing President Biden and Democrats can do — and this applies whether the inflation we see over the next year and a half is minimal, substantial or somewhere in between — is both to keep delivering valuable improvements to people’s lives and keep reminding them that they did.
It’s not an easy task, because voters have very short memories. Plenty of them have probably already forgotten about the $1,400 stimulus payments they got as part of the American Rescue Plan. So it’s important for the administration to pass their infrastructure bill, then make sure it gets implemented well and quickly, so people can begin to see the benefits.
That will leave them able to say: Look around you at how much better things have gotten. The pandemic no longer controls us, the economy is growing, we’ve shored up our infrastructure, and you’re feeling more secure.
In response, Republicans will say: No, we’re living in a hell that Biden made. Every problem you feel, from the price of a used car to the fact that your neighbor plays his music too loud to your lower-back pain, is obviously the president’s fault and will be solved by electing Republicans to Congress.
It doesn’t really have to make sense. All it has to do is make you feel bad and look for someone to take your dissatisfaction out on, starting with your member of Congress.
And if inflation fears subside, there will be plenty of other things the opposition can try to use to produce the kind of backlash that drives midterm sweeps. Today it’s inflation, tomorrow it’s people talking too much about racism, the day after that it’ll be Biden going soft on UFOs.
But Biden has at least some chance to persuade people that he has improved their lives in tangible ways, if that is indeed what he does — and he gets some luck to boot.
