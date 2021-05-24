Even more unforgivable is the complete obfuscation of the carnage in India’s villages. In the absence of access to testing facilities or hospitals, Indians are dying at home from what is being described as the “onset of sudden fever” in hamlet after hamlet. From the east to the west of Uttar Pradesh, every village I have been to is reporting a surge in sudden deaths. In Ramana village in Modi’s constituency, the elected headman testified to “at least 40 deaths over the last three-four weeks.” In Kannauj, villagers speak of “at least four or five cremations every day.” And in Basi village, just two hours from the national capital, with a population of 5,000 people, the villagers say “not a single family has been untouched by fever.”