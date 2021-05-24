In 2012, the state passed a restrictive voter ID law, which took effect only after the Supreme Court’s Shelby v. Holder ruling the following year ended the need for federal preclearance of election-law changes in certain states, based on their history of race-based electoral discrimination.
Mississippi also does not allow no-excuse absentee voting or mail-in ballots in almost any form. Last summer, as many states expanded absentee ballot access in light of the covid-19 pandemic, Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, defended Mississippi’s inaction during an interview with CBS News:
“We do not allow mail-in voting in the state of Mississippi. We think that … our elections process, which has been in place for many, many years … ensures that we have a fair process in which we have the opportunity to limit fraud. We still have fraudulent claims every single election.”
Reeves’s justification for not expanding voter access in Mississippi is that doing so might lead to fraud — and he seems to think that he proves his point by alleging fraud under the current system.
Still, advocates for greater access thought they saw a flicker of hope in the 2020 Mississippi election results. The state predictably backed Republican candidates, with 57.5 percent of Mississippians voting for Trump and 54.1 percent electing Cindy Hyde-Smith to the Senate. But there was one intriguing result: A ballot initiative to legalize medical marijuana won with 74.1 percent of the vote, much to the chagrin of Republican leaders.
Inspired by that legislature-circumventing example of direct democracy, activists filed to launch a petition for a ballot initiative establishing early voting in the state. A nonprofit backed by the Mississippi Hospital Association did the same for a referendum to expand Medicaid, a policy that Reeves has adamantly opposed.
Ballot initiatives in other Republican-led states that led to results distasteful to the GOP in 2020 have prompted a rush to rein in such measures. Usually state legislatures are the center of these efforts. In Mississippi, the action is in the state Supreme Court.
Justices on the state’s high court are usually selected in nonpartisan elections, but in the current configuration, just three justices were elected; six were specially appointed by Republican governors.
On May 14, the court overturned the medical marijuana initiative on a technicality, a development that has thrown into doubt all future ballot measures — including one being organized to allow early voting — unless the state constitution is amended by the legislature.
When the state’s ballot initiative process was codified in the constitution, Mississippi had five congressional districts — a number specified in the language applying to ballot initiatives. Following the 2000 Census, Mississippi lost one U.S. House seat, leaving it with four districts. Over the past two decades, Mississippi legislators have repeatedly introduced bills to update the law’s language to reflect this mathematical reality, but state leaders have consistently killed those bills.
In the past, ballot initiatives have been passed by Mississippi voters, and the state followed their wishes, even though the four-not-five-congressional-districts glitch remained. But now the Supreme Court has stepped in with its medical marijuana ruling, declaring that the legislature must amend the constitution to correct the language about districts.
When a single party controls the governor’s office and both legislative chambers, that’s sometimes known as a state-government trifecta. In Mississippi right now, Republicans are enjoying another sort of trifecta: The court’s ruling killed not only the medical marijuana initiative but also the promise of ballot initiatives for early voting and Medicaid expansion. Will the GOP legislators stir themselves to finally amend the constitution to reflect reality and give more voice to Mississippi voters? Don’t bet on it.
