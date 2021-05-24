Anniversaries of a public death — a well-known person or someone whose very loss propelled them into the spotlight — aren’t quite the same. All too often, they represent moments when the ugliness of who we are as a nation has overwhelmed our sense of ourselves. Imagine the year after Emmett Till’s murder or the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. The anniversary of their public deaths reminded the nation of the evils that threatened to overrun everything. Forgetting what happened to them, too soon, would only confirm that something had gone terribly wrong with us.
A year ago Tuesday, George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Millions of people witnessed his death, because Darnella Frazier, a 17-year-old Black woman, refused to turn away from the cruelty of Chauvin and three fellow officers. Her video sparked protests across the country and around the world as people demanded police reform. Chants of “defund the police” emboldened some and deepened the fears of others. The trial and conviction of Chauvin signaled that, perhaps, we might be on the verge of substantive change — even as politicians clamored for compromise.
Then we saw the video footage of the deaths of Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old shot in Chicago; Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old shot in Brooklyn Center, just 10 miles from downtown Minneapolis; Andrew Brown Jr., killed by police in Elizabeth City, N.C.; and so many more. Their deaths dampened the jubilation surrounding the Chauvin verdict, reminding everyone that some things remained the same: The police were still killing Black people.
“The horror is that America changes all the time,” James Baldwin said, “without ever changing at all.” The ongoing spectacle of death at the hands of the police and the grief that followed the killings of Floyd and so many others cut to the marrow. A year after Floyd’s murder, the wounds have not healed, and Americans have yet to decide whether we are willing to reimagine policing in this country.
Of course, the nation recognizing the anniversary of Floyd’s murder isn’t the same as his family’s loss. Ours is not so intimate. We didn’t know him as “Perry,” to his family, or “Floyd,” to his girlfriend. Instead, Floyd has become a symbol of sorts — a vestibule for the ghosts of those who have unjustly died at the hands of the police to enter our imaginations. To remember them, we have to remember those 9 minutes and 29 seconds. We have to recall Floyd’s cries for his mother. His pleas for mercy. We have to confront the utter disregard on Chauvin’s face and the complicity of those police officers around him. If we don’t, we will certainly forget — and this forgetting, too, would be a sin.
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, especially if politicians fail to do away with the qualified immunity that has too often shielded police from being held responsible for their actions, will not rid us of the rot at the heart of American policing. Without real and significant changes, police, like those Louisiana state troopers who brutally killed Ronald Greene two years ago, will continue to act as if they are above the law. We have to remember Greene’s words, too, “I’m your brother! I’m scared! I’m scared!” So much more is needed to transform policing in this country, and that work will have to happen at the local level — at the level of budgets and at the level of imagining a different relationship with communities with a different understanding of safety.
But I suspect the country is desperate for some form of praise. We want to congratulate ourselves on how far we have come in doing what we should have done a long time ago, and we want people, especially Black people, to be grateful for our efforts to tinker around the edges.
I pray this anniversary disrupts the national urge to pat ourselves on the back. All too often, the rush to self-congratulate involves forgetting. We leave behind the dead and go about business as usual, content with ourselves as we are now. And the dead continue to pile up.
These days, it seems, we want to forget. Perhaps the devastation of covid-19 has left us wanting desperately to leave behind the dark days of loss — days shaped by the twinned devastation of a virus and police killings that have left us drowning in grief. As Floyd cried out for his mother during the last moments of his life, over 98,000 Americans were already dead. Now, the number approaches 600,000.
Covid-19 has taken them from us. The tragedies of this longest year are knotted together like thick, twisted roots. Black, Hispanic and Native Americans were roughly twice as likely as Whites to die of the disease.
Ours is a time of many anniversaries. Millions of Americans are marking the year that their lives changed forever. They do so in a moment when the country seemingly has forgotten the dead as we rush to open businesses, take off our masks and get back to “normal” — to return to what was and leave behind, without fundamentally changing anything, what the pandemic, including the pandemic around the police killing of Black people, revealed about us. Americans are skilled at forgetting.
I hope this anniversary motivates us to keep working hard to transform policing in this country, but George Floyd’s murder will not escape the demands of our rituals of innocence. After all, in this country, we have a way of living with our sins.
Read more: