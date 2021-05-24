Republicans have changed positions far more than Democrats. They have become pro-Israel zealots who opposed any attempt to bring the recent bloodletting to an end. Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, criticized Biden for “calling for Israel to de-escalate while the terrorist group Hamas is still firing rockets at Israeli citizens.” (Of course, Biden was calling for Hamas to stop firing rockets, too.) Sen. Tom Cotton (Ark.) accused Biden of “caving to the Hamas sympathizers within his party” by eventually demanding a cease-fire. Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.) claimed that “every one of those [Hamas] rockets might as well have Joe Biden’s name written on the side of it.”