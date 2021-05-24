A full-on apology and confession of ignorance from Santorum may have stanched the outcries. Instead, Santorum issued a statement focusing on his state of mind: “I had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture.” That’s what they call in the business a failure to apologize — an offense that Santorum repeated during an early May appearance on Chris Cuomo’s prime-time program. In that session, Santorum said to Cuomo, “I was not trying to dismiss Native Americans. In fact, I mentioned that because, yes, they were here, and they did have an impact, in fact, in this country . . . they have a huge impact, particularly in the West, and many other areas of the country, where they have a huge impact on American culture. I was talking about, and I misspoke in this respect, I was talking about the founding, and the principles embodied in the founding.”