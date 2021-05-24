This does not mean that the origins of the coronavirus are clear. It appears that the closest related viruses to SARS-CoV2 are found hundreds of miles away from Wuhan, where the outbreak first took hold. Most likely, this was a natural event, caused by a leap of the coronavirus from an animal species to humans. But there is still no clear evidence of how or where that happened. So the possibility can’t be excluded that this virus was under study at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (possibly carried in cell culture or in the animal where it evolved) and was accidentally released — perhaps by an infected lab tech. (The more diabolical conspiracy theory that the Chinese built the virus from scratch is much less likely, given that the pathogen shows no signs of tampering and used a method of binding to the human cell that was not predicted by previous research.)