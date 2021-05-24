I hear often from people on the left who swear they don’t personally know anyone who supported Donald Trump for president. As a result, they cannot fathom such support, let alone comprehend a world in which Trump could win the White House. Similarly, many on the right are so insulated from people who think differently that they were convinced Trump could not possibly lose the 2020 election. Everyone they associate with was voting for Trump, so if he lost, well, the election must have been stolen.