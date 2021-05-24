The administration should issue a new finding under Section 232 stating what everyone has known all along: that imports of steel and aluminum do not represent a national security threat to the United States. When that finding takes effect, authority for the tariffs will expire and that bogus Trump-era program will terminate. It should also vacate the groundless tariffs being levied on top of spiraling Canadian lumber prices that are punishing U.S. home builders and home buyers. Similarly, the United States can take immediate steps to revive and revitalize the trade dispute resolution authority of the WTO.