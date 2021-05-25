The Russian response to the skyjacking from Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova was cynical — but essential reading. “It is shocking that the West calls the incident in Belarusian airspace ‘shocking,’” she wrote on Facebook. She cited the forced landing in Austria in 2013 of a Bolivian jet thought to be carrying NSA leaker Edward Snowden. She could have mentioned other cases where the United States tried to force down other civilian flights that were believed to be carrying terrorists.