Protasevich’s name is already on a terrorist watch list in his home country. A founding editor of Nexta, the Telegram-based news channel that became one of the most important platforms during the mass protests that followed Belarus’s election last summer, he has been living in exile since 2019. “A death penalty awaits me,” he reportedly said to other passengers as the plane, bound for Vilnius, was diverted to Minsk, Belarus’s capital.
The hijacking of his flight home to Lithuania was an act of state piracy, approved by the dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who essentially stole a presidential election last August and whose legitimacy is recognized by neither the United States nor the European Union.
It sets a dark precedent: a government using the full force of its military to hijack commercial flights to arrest passengers it doesn’t like. The incident is a test for the E.U., and it warrants nothing but the strongest response, which European leaders appear to clearly understand.
E.U. leaders met Monday in Brussels for a pre-scheduled summit, where they also hashed out a response to this latest crisis. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, called the actions of Lukashenko’s government “outrageous and illegal” and said that they “will have consequences.”
What the council decided is a serious response: It bans E.U. airlines from flying into Belarusian airspace, and likewise bans Belarusian carriers from E.U. airspace and airports. It calls for the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate the hijacking, as well as for further targeted economic sanctions against Belarus. The United Kingdom, no longer a member of the E.U., immediately followed suit, banning its carriers from Belarusian airspace and vice versa.
Isolating Belarus from European airspace is a start, and it will certainly be a blow to the landlocked Eastern European dictatorship. But it might not be enough. After all, nothing in Europe’s response so far is likely to take Lukashenko and his allies by surprise. Nothing will discourage them from their assault on a journalist and all that he represents.
The Belarusian government released footage late Monday of Protasevich offering what looked like a coerced statement, claiming that authorities had treated him “as correctly as possible” and that he had planned to inspire riots in Minsk. But the bruises on his face are unmistakable; he was almost certainly beaten. The E.U. should be relentless until his release is secured.
Ultimately, what happened Sunday was a direct assault on the European ideal, the values that make the E.U. such a distinct and even daring political project.
The story underscores the transnational cohesion that shapes so much of daily life in Europe. The hijacked Boeing 737 in question was registered in Poland, operated by Ryanair, an Irish company, and flying between Athens, Greece and Vilnius, Lithuania.
The freedom of movement for European citizens is the basic, essential promise of the Schengen Zone. As of Sunday, that prospect no longer seems as safe, if European citizens can be held hostage for the political ends of a non-E. U. member state. Although the nature of the interaction between the pilots and Belarusian authorities remains unknown, the presence of an MIG-29 in the equation suggests that the pilots were threatened into compliance.
Then there is the matter of an opposition journalist targeted and detained merely because of the opinions he held. More than that, Protasevich was a political refugee from Belarus protected by the E.U. Lithuania granted him this status after the disputed Belarusian election in August 2020. Surely that counts as an existential affront to a bloc that includes “freedom of expression” in its Charter of Fundamental Freedoms — and warrants a response in no uncertain terms.
Lukashenko is waiting to see if he can get away with this. Judging from the recent Russian-backed assassinations in London and Salisbury and the Iranian-backed assassinations in the Netherlands, he may very well be able to.
But if there are insufficient consequences — not just for the actors involved in this hijacking, but also for the regime that ordered it — Europe will not only be less safe. It will also be less European.
