The question is: Why would Biden forgo the chance to get everything he wanted split into two bills — one with GOP support, the other without? It seems like a no-brainer: He could appear to deliver on his campaign promise to unite Republicans and Democrats without giving up a penny. Here is why: The president wants to use this “infrastructure” bill as a vehicle to pass all sorts of non-infrastructure spending, just as he used his “covid-19 relief” bill to pass all sorts of non-covid-19 spending. If he agreed to an $800 billion bipartisan compromise that included all the funding for actual infrastructure projects, then he would have to pass the other $1.5 trillion in social spending without the roads and bridges as cover.