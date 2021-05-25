The recovery may well be in high gear by 2022 (and Democrats have no chance if it isn’t). But even if unemployment plummets, it may not make much of a difference. Academic research suggests that partisanship trumps performance. The bitter divisions that characterize our politics may limit any political benefits of beating the pandemic and bettering the economy. And while Trump may be divisive, he also mobilizes what is now the base of the Republican Party and, as he demonstrated in 2020, gets them to the polls. Trump has also brought out Democrats in the past, but he won’t be on the ballot in 2022, and traditionally the turnout of key elements of the Democratic coalition — the young, African Americans, Latinos, single women — declines disproportionately in off-year elections.