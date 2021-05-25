The same principles extend to allegations of misinformation or calls to violence. Misinformation is often in the eye of the beholder, especially when it comes to political speech. This is why the regulation that requires electronic media to run candidate ads prevents them from rejecting those ads for content. If Trump ran for president again, he could, for example, issue ads claiming the 2020 election was stolen and the stations would be required to run them. This protection preserves candidates’ ability to express unpopular views that could otherwise be censored as purportedly untrue. There is no logical reason why a local station should have to run them while Twitter can censor them.