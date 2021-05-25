Social media is an important, if not the most important, realm in which political debates are conducted today. As a result, access to social media is essential to any entity seeking to influence those debates. When a network denies someone access, it is significantly hampering the ability to successfully engage in political debate. That alone weighs heavily in favor of ensuring access is not unfairly or arbitrarily restricted or denied.
Supporters of social media companies often contend that they are private actors and hence have free-expression rights themselves. Social media companies, in this view, should be able to “speak” as they see fit, denying or restricting content that they find disagreeable or offensive. Laws such as Florida’s, critics contend, unfairly hamper the companies’ free-speech rights. They amount to compelled speech, in this view, since companies would have to allow content that they themselves do not believe. First Amendment law strongly condemns compelled speech, going so far as to prohibit a government from compelling students to say the Pledge of Allegiance if they do not want to.
Those companies’ defenders would be on strong ground if the firms did not directly traffic in the communication of political ideas. The facts that they do, however, tips the balance in favor of Florida-style laws.
The federal government has long treated companies intrinsic to mass communication differently than other firms or individuals. Television and radio stations, for example, are required to run commercials from registered candidates for public office regardless of their content. They are also required to charge candidates lower ad rates than they charge commercial purchasers. Both requirements are justified as ways to ensure wide access to the entities that publicize ideas to a mass audience. The gain for political speech thus outweighs the burden placed on the communications companies.
Florida’s law places less of a burden on social media companies than do regulations affecting television and radio while also protecting wide access to speech. In other words, it is fairer than existing laws and merely an extension of existing principles to new media.
The question of compelled speech is also unconvincing. No reasonable viewer thinks that a TV station running an ad is endorsing the views it espouses. Similarly, a social media company that posts comments identified as coming from another party is clearly not making those statements itself. Allowing others to speak is not the same as forcing a company to endorse the speech.
The same principles extend to allegations of misinformation or calls to violence. Misinformation is often in the eye of the beholder, especially when it comes to political speech. This is why the regulation that requires electronic media to run candidate ads prevents them from rejecting those ads for content. If Trump ran for president again, he could, for example, issue ads claiming the 2020 election was stolen and the stations would be required to run them. This protection preserves candidates’ ability to express unpopular views that could otherwise be censored as purportedly untrue. There is no logical reason why a local station should have to run them while Twitter can censor them.
Calls to violence can be a different matter, but the Supreme Court has provided wide leeway for even this speech. In Brandenburg v. Ohio, the court held that only calls for imminent action with a strong likelihood that violent “lawless action” would ensue can be proscribed. Political speech of all types would be better protected if social media regulations adopted at least the Supreme Court’s standard. The alternative is that social media companies could bar speech regarding legal rallies and peaceful protests because the company’s employees think — or, more ominously, hide behind the claim — that the rally could lead to violence. That’s not consistent with widespread political discussion in the Internet age.
Social media companies are in an unenviable position as the purveyors of mass political speech. But that is the nature of their business models; it is a mess of their own choosing. Governments have a responsibility to ensure that access to powerful media is freely available to all, particularly so long as the entities enjoy a relative monopoly on mass, instantaneous communication. Florida’s law is a good step in guaranteeing that private economic power will not trample free speech or democracy.
