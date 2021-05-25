Dictators across the world look to one another for cues. If one dictator rigs an election in a particularly clever way, other strongmen soon replicate that tactic. It’s a process that political scientists call “authoritarian learning.” Now that the world’s autocrats have seen Lukashenko hijack an international flight in order to arrest a high-profile opponent, their eyes have turned toward Minsk. Will he face severe punishment or just a slap on the wrist? If the West’s pushback is weak, dissidents across the globe will no longer need to just worry about landing in hostile territory; they’ll need to also fear flying through hostile airspace. As the costs of speaking out against dictators grow, the long-term decline of global democracy will only accelerate.
Western leaders need to be more creative and more punitive. It’s time to get tough. Business as usual and a few targeted sanctions just won’t cut it.
Of course, targeted sanctions should be put in place. But if targeted sanctions were an effective deterrent, then Lukashenko wouldn’t have kidnapped journalist Roman Protasevich from his Ryanair passenger jet in the first place. Targeted sanctions are the geopolitical slap on the wrist that has become a hallmark of Western counter-responses to dictatorial overreach. It’s time to admit it: Those slaps have failed. From Lukashenko to Vladimir Putin, they don’t meaningfully deter anyone. They’re just factored into every dictator’s Machiavellian machinations as the cost of doing business.
This is an enormous opportunity for fresh thinking and tougher action — and for President Biden to show he’s serious about restoring the United States as a leader in the fight for global democracy.
Western countries should immediately ban Belavia, the Belarusian national airline, from operating in as much airspace as possible. (The nations of the European Union have already taken a welcome first step by prohibiting Belarusian planes from using their airspace and airports.) Belarusian membership in any international aviation agreements or protocols should also be suspended.
But let’s be honest: That’s not going to hit Lukashenko where it hurts. To do that, we need to finally go after the money and the lifestyle that he and other dictators enjoy. That’s the only way to finally show that democracies have backbone and despots should fear the consequences of arresting or murdering their opponents.
Dictators live extravagantly, often outside their own borders. Their cash or other assets are usually squirreled away in tax havens or offshore accounts. And most dictators — and the entourages that keep them in power — love to gallivant on pristine beaches or in glitzy world capitals. Even if the West’s ability to go after Lukashenko’s cash is limited, it can certainly do more to disrupt the lavish lifestyles of some oligarchs and henchmen around Lukashenko who keep him in power.
The West would be wise to make an example out of the Belarusian regime, not least because a harsh punishment in this instance will certainly be noticed in palaces and torture chambers across the globe. This is the perfect opportunity to send an unmistakable message.
When the Group of Seven meets in Britain next month, one of the key priorities needs to be finding a way to cut off the cash that flows so easily to the world’s worst despots. Crack down on tax havens. Get tougher with financial disclosures. Confiscate assets and property that can credibly be linked to Belarusian corruption. And put the “corruption services” industries — the Western banks, lawyers and accountants who facilitate corruption in places such as Belarus — on notice that they will be held directly responsible for enabling illegal activity.
We also need to get serious about restricting the movements of dictators and their cronies. If dictators are going to run their countries into the ground, make them stay there. We need to end the days when autocrats and their allies go shopping in Paris or get world-class health care in London or New York when they get sick, while their citizens struggle to get by or die in underfunded hospitals. (Some of these travel bans have already been levied against key figures in Belarus, but they should be expanded.)
Even without this egregious state-sponsored hijacking, the people of Belarus deserve more of our support. Their brave protests against Lukashenko broke out exactly a year ago. What better way to respond to Lukashenko’s latest gambit than to finally show hard-hitting solidarity with the protesters who just want what we all take for granted: the right to have a voice in decisions that affect our lives.
Lukashenko exposed how powerless the West has been in deterring dictators. To support democracy and strike a blow against authoritarianism, we need to finally take off the kid gloves and punch back hard.
