Dictators across the world look to one another for cues. If one dictator rigs an election in a particularly clever way, other strongmen soon replicate that tactic. It’s a process that political scientists call “authoritarian learning.” Now that the world’s autocrats have seen Lukashenko hijack an international flight in order to arrest a high-profile opponent, their eyes have turned toward Minsk. Will he face severe punishment or just a slap on the wrist? If the West’s pushback is weak, dissidents across the globe will no longer need to just worry about landing in hostile territory; they’ll need to also fear flying through hostile airspace. As the costs of speaking out against dictators grow, the long-term decline of global democracy will only accelerate.