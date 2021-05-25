While doing press for “F9” in Taiwan, one of the film’s stars, John Cena, accidentally told the truth: He referred to Taiwan as a nation. And by doing so, he put hundreds of millions of dollars at risk and incurred the wrath of Chinese nationals on that nation’s social media platforms. China takes its claims of sovereignty over Taiwan with great seriousness, even as the United States straddles a line between recognizing Beijing’s claim over Taipei while insinuating we will defend Taiwan’s nominal independence. The resulting flap is a stark illustration of just how powerful China has become as an entertainment market and what that will mean in the long term for Chinese audiences.