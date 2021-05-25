The commission, which would determine the causes of the Jan. 6 attack and seeks ways to prevent a repeat of the violence, is overwhelmingly popular and easy to explain. Republicans’ objections are incoherent (Too soon! No, must be done by December!), contradictory (We already know what happened! No, the insurrectionists were really just tourists!) and illustrative of their retreat from democracy and reality. A SurveyMonkey poll for Axios finds, “65% of respondents overall said they’d support such a commission. That includes 90% of Americans who align with Democrats, 73% who consider themselves independents and 42% of Republicans.” It also includes 55 percent of moderate and liberal Republicans.
Quite simply, it is the worst possible bill for Republicans to filibuster, which is precisely why Democrats should use it to make the case for filibuster reform. The spectacle of Republicans standing for hours or days on the floor objecting to an investigation into an assault on Congress would be a teachable moment for Americans. It would underscore how utterly craven, partisan and irresponsible the MAGA GOP has become.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) should not let Republicans off the hook with a single cloture vote. He must make them conduct a real, talking filibuster so that their unhinged partisanship is evident for all to see. Democrats should force Republicans to break the record for the longest filibuster — slightly more than 24 hours by South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond (R), a notorious segregationist, on the 1957 civil right bill. If Republicans are still going at it after surpassing Thurmond’s record, Democrats can proceed with a number of filibuster reforms, including a carve out for national security bills with minimal funding or for bills in defense of democracy (just as reconciliation is a filibuster exception with conditions). After watching Republicans filibuster a Jan. 6 commission for hours, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) might begin to feel differently about preserving the procedural tactic.
But Schumer should not stop there. He should give Republicans another shot at demonstrating the filibuster is incompatible with preservation of fundamental rights and democratic governance. Put on the floor H.R. 4, the bill to reauthorize the preclearance process under the Voting Rights Act. Manchin has said he is in favor of such a bill. It has none of the controversial provisions contained in H.R. 1 (e.g., campaign finance reform). If 10 Republicans do not emerge to pass such a bill — which has previously garnered bipartisan, nearly unanimous support — then he can compel Republicans to mimic the Thurmond anti-civil rights filibuster for another day or more.
In essence, rather than try fruitlessly to strike deals with Republicans on big, expensive proposals, Democrats should consider breaking the back of the filibuster and highlighting GOP obstruction. By moving ahead with the Jan. 6 commission and the VRA preclearance bill, he can show just how unreasonable Republicans are and perhaps create new exceptions for the filibuster. After that, Republicans might be more amenable to reaching an agreement on Biden’s popular infrastructure bill.
Read more: