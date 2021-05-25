In Ravi’s case, a federal court ordered his release soon after the 2018 arrest, but ICE continued to pursue his deportation. We filed a lawsuit arguing that the threat of deportation against people who challenge unjust immigration policies strikes directly at the heart of the First Amendment, forcing them to make a choice between speaking out or risking their ability to stay in the United States. In 2019, a federal appeals court concluded that my husband had a viable First Amendment claim, but the government sought review of whether that court has the power to intervene, and the legal fight has continued. So has the constant terror that ICE could detain Ravi again, and this time possibly deport him.