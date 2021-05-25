In Michigan, a voter transportation law bars “anyone from hiring transportation for bringing voters to the polls unless the voters are physically unable to walk.” This has nothing to do with security at all. It allows rich people to call an Uber to go to a polling location, but it would bar churches from hosting “souls to the polls” events, a common turn-out-the-vote practice used by African American communities. This is straight voter suppression aimed at the poor, the elderly and African Americans.
Georgia and Florida have both banned the distribution of water or food to anyone waiting in line to vote (though they still allow poll workers to provide these items). Again, this does nothing to make voting more secure; it makes it more arduous, especially in African American-majority precincts where wait times are longer than in whiter precincts. Democracy Docket found that “every single county in the Atlanta metro area saw an average wait time of 45 minutes or more, meaning the region as a whole saw some of the longest wait times in the state. The most densely populated and majority Black region of the state was also where it was hardest to vote early in 2020.”
Meanwhile, nearly three dozen bills seek to limit early voting, some of which are aimed squarely at African American communities. Democracy Docket reports:
Texas’s HB 2293 would restrict early voting to between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. — a deliberate attack on the 24-hour early voting sites set up by Harris County in 2020 that led to record turnout and expanded ballot access for people who worked long daytime hours and could not get time off.
Once again, this has nothing to do with voter IDs (it’s in-person voting!) and does not make voting any more secure. It is about making it more difficult for certain people (mostly hourly employees and many with child-care issues) to vote.
Then there are a host of bills to purge voter rolls, a technique that was used ahead of Georgia’s 2018 election that disproportionately removed African American voters. Other bills limit no-excuse absentee voting and the availability of ballot dropbox locations. These, again, are not security measures but attempts to curtail conveniences that helped produce record turnout in 2020.
As for voter-ID bills, many of these states already have such laws. The new bills are designed to make it harder to comply with them and harder to vote by mail. The Associated Press reports: “In addition to Florida and Georgia, legislation to require additional identification for mail voting was introduced in Arizona, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, according to information compiled by the Voting Rights Lab, which advocates for expanded voter access.”
For example, the AP reports, a Michigan bill would require voters to submit a printed copy of their ID when requesting a mail-in ballot — easy for affluent voters with home printers, but an obvious hurdle for those who would have to troop out to a retail printing center. These are the people who need to vote by mail precisely because they have transportation or mobility issues. Meanwhile, Democracy Docket reports that Montana’s governor signed a law that "requires anyone without a state, military or tribal photo ID or passport to provide two forms of ID. The bill removed student IDs from the list of accepted single-source IDs, but added conceal carry permits.” And in New Hampshire, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, lawmakers are considering bills that would “eliminate the use of college and university ID cards as valid photo ID . . . [and] remove the ability of students to use their educational institution as their place of residence for voting purposes.”
The problem with voter restrictions is not merely because they are based on the “big lie” that the election was stolen. The problem is much more fundamental: They do not do what they say (i.e., make voting more secure) and disproportionately impact certain voters. The media should demand that Republicans explain what purpose — other than discouraging voting — these bills serve.
