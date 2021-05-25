The department’s reticence is understandable in some ways. But it’s a mistake. In this case, transparency is a necessity.
This complicated story goes back to Barr’s effort to shape public understanding of former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on Russia’s efforts to help get Trump elected and Trump’s efforts to scuttle an investigation into them.
Mueller’s report laid out evidence strongly suggesting the conclusion that Trump had indeed committed extensive criminal obstruction of justice. But Mueller also concluded that some previous OLC analysis, which held that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted, precluded him from explicitly saying what his evidence showed in terms of potential criminality.
The memo in question concerns Barr’s rationale for not charging Trump. In justifying this decision, Barr cited an OLC memo he claimed he’d relied upon in making it.
In a case that began when Trump was still president, the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed suit to access the memo. Trump’s Justice Department wanted to keep it secret.
Biden’s Justice Department has come to the same conclusion, arguing that since it relates to internal deliberations, it shouldn’t be made public.
But in a ruling earlier this month in the lawsuit, federal judge Amy Berman Jackson excoriated the department. Having read the memo, Jackson suggested it indicates that Barr and the department badly misled the public in claiming it as the rationale for not charging Trump. She ordered the memo released.
Biden’s Justice Department did release the first four paragraphs of the memo. But those told us little, and the department is appealing Jackson’s decision, meaning they’ll keep fighting against the memo’s release.
Here’s what makes this so controversial. The department had claimed Barr relied on the OLC memo in his decisionmaking, as though it were some kind of neutral arbiter whose judgment he sought. But Jackson revealed that, in fact, the OLC memo was written in cooperation with Barr while he was making his own decision about how to handle Mueller’s report.
In essence, Barr and the OLC were, in Jackson’s words, "working hand in hand to craft the advice” — cooperating to form a strategy that would be most beneficial to Trump.
Given all this, more transparency is called for. Noah Bookbinder, the president of CREW, notes that the memo could reveal in new detail just how far Barr went in perverting the law to protect Trump.
“We may well see a sham legal analysis that was set up to publicly defend the president, not to answer a real legal question,” Bookbinder told us.
What’s at stake is whether we’ll ever fully understand the extent of the cover up executed on behalf of Trump, by people who were supposed to be operating our legal machinery on behalf of the public and the national interest.
The Mueller report “laid out devastating facts showing that the president of the United States likely repeatedly violated the criminal law of this country,” Bookbinder said. “Barr was able to confuse things enough that most people kind of missed that, and nothing ever came of it.”
Bookbinder added that if the memo is released, the public might want to revisit the question of whether Trump should be held accountable, now that he’s no longer president.
If the memo shows a “bogus analysis to facilitate a cover-up,” Bookbinder said, more people might say, “there’s no reason for that case to be closed.”
It’s possible, of course, that this is a key reason for the reluctance to release the memo: If it does demonstrate that Trump was protected in a highly corrupt way, it might increase pressure to revisit the case.
To be sure, there are other good reasons to keep internal deliberations about prosecutions private. But to say this is a unique case would be an understatement.
“The Justice Department always wants to protect its own lawyers, and they want to look out for confidentiality of documents,” Bookbinder told us. “But I’m genuinely disappointed that they didn’t seem to grasp that this is an unusual situation."
In this case, the Justice Department was “manipulated for the political and personal benefit of the president of the United States,” Bookbinder said, adding that the department now has “an opportunity to come clean.”
If it doesn’t come clean, the department will be facilitating the act of keeping the public in the dark about its own previous misconduct on a corrupt American president’s behalf. But if it does, that would enable the department to put a very dark moment behind it and restore public credibility.
After all, the misconduct that we saw over and over — not just Trump’s, but Barr’s as well — constituted a serious threat to the integrity of the justice system and to the rule of law. As such, we need to know everything we can about how it happened.
Even if most such OLC memos should be kept private, this isn’t one of them. We need to know it all.
