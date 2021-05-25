In the meantime, families should make decisions based on their personal risk tolerance. My family is being cautious. We will socialize with others who are fully vaccinated, including indoors for meals. But if there’s another family with unvaccinated children or if we are uncertain about people’s vaccination status, we will see them outdoors only. If I’m going grocery shopping, I’ll take my 3-year old and make sure we are both wearing masks, but I’m no longer bringing my 1-year old, who can’t yet mask and who I wouldn’t want to be surrounded by unmasked, unvaccinated people. We are fine with the toddler going to summer camp and with taking our family for day trips, but we are postponing cross-country flights with the kids until the level of infection drops further.